639 COVID-19 patients recovered in 24 hours

The Punjab government has released the data and statistics of available health facilities for coronavirus patients, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators, in all hospitals on the directives of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday. According the data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 76,882 patients have recovered from 200 government hospitals and returned to their homes. In the last 24 hours, 639 patients recovered from COVID-19. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan has said that 8,452 beds are unoccupied from 8,950 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,219 beds are unoccupied out of 2,345 the reserved beds. Barrister Nabeeel said in Punjab isolation wards, 5,609 beds are available out of 5,820 reserved beds for corona patients. In isolation wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,584 beds are unoccupied out of 1,631 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients.