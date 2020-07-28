Flatten the curve

I think it can be safely assumed that the rampant spread of Covid-19 has been substantially contained in Pakistan, despite a decrease in the number of daily tests conducted for the detection of the virus. A fortuitous factor, which can still not be fully explained seems to be at play, in lowering not only the number of new infections, but bringing down the death rate considerably as well.

In the absence of a vaccine, these low numbers can increase very quickly if proper measures are not taken during the forthcoming occasions of Eid and Muharram. I would like to request the government and more precisely the NDMA, to be extra vigilant and redouble their efforts during these two occasions, to control the spread of the virus. Educating the people about the spread of the virus is all very good, but the onus of containing it cannot be put on the people; for that the government has to adopt measures like collective lockdowns and limiting the number of hours when the markets can be open to avoid crowds. Unless these measures are taken, we can fritter away our hard-won gains and be back to square one.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad