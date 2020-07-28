Sacrosanct expenditures

An effective institutional reform effort requires prioritizing key reforms, a commitment to the nation to undertake them within a fixed timeframe and a plan for execution. Such clarity may seem like a tall order, but the urgency and need must override the difficulty. Let us set the stage for a useful discussion of reform priorities based on sound data. Two record budget deficits of 9.1 percent in FY19 and over 9.5 percent in FY20 have been incurred and a third one is in the offing for FY21, partly affected by Covid-19. If anything – macroeconomic discipline seems to be broken – even so pre-Covid.

One is intrigued that such data points are not flashing red lights for policymakers. Corrective reforms for fiscal consolidation are rather evident. A clear and present danger to the sustainability of country’s economic and social order should prompt expenditure reforms. Let’s dig deeper to make our case as to why expenditure reforms are even more of a lifeline today.

One, our national living standards depend on the government putting expenditure reform at the forefront of its policy considerations. For an economy, sound expenditure management is a cornerstone of good governance – for us it’s survival. Two, expenditure management if not rescued has the potential to threaten solvency. The debt-to-GDP ratio is approaching an untenable level of 86 percent, having risen by 14 percent over the last two years.

Third, expenditures are hardly sacrosanct and crisis is a time to do away with many and reduce the pace of growth of others. Fourth, and less understood, technology is changing and can be used to transform the system at lightning speed. Fifth, the need for social effort is higher today than it has ever been, to build a healthy work force and progressive education for the masses. Sixth, if we remain submerged in inaction, we are placing a heavy burden on future generations to pay for the current generation to live beyond its means. This is simply unacceptable.

Budget FY20 levied taxes of Rs750 billion and Budget FY21 increased the petroleum development levy by Rs190 billion, with little work on spending reforms. Austerity measures undertaken as restraining actions are neither advisable nor can be claimed as expenditure reforms. Rather they can have negative repercussions as they axe capital spending and deteriorate public service delivery.

Expenditure reforms can be put together at a stellar pace. This is not a rhetorical statement, and so let us put a perspective to it. We may do away with lethargic committees and verbose reports, taking a hands-on approach to repairing the budget’s expenditure side, ensuring some sanctity to the numbers by putting a team working tirelessly on piecemeal solutions and monitoring their performance. Evidence indicates much seems to have gone missing.

The complexity of understanding expenditure reforms has been part of the obstacle. Progressively, governments have found it hard to incorporate them in budget formulation. A clear strategy for constraining the yearly pension growth should see the light of day with a move to a fully funded pay-as-you-go scheme. Pensions have grown to Rs470 billion in FY21 from a mere Rs215 billion in FY15, in addition to Rs40 billion for railways employees. The overall unfunded liability needs an actuarial study to get a sense of the enormity of the task at hand – how to handle a liability running in trillions of rupees.

It seems ‘new economy’ thinking would have to set in for a change. We have to let key state-owned entities stand their ground and reorient themselves as commercial organizations. Adequate funding through development expenditures has helped the National Highway Authority build an asset base to the tune of $21 billion.

A viable business plan can help the entity, at a minimum, raise new capital expenditures by pledging assets – saving Rs118 billion from the budget. In addition, appropriate revenues are possible from key highway road networks by levying user charges. This commercial orientation can be adopted immediately. Similar treatment is required with Wapda and NTDC. The hydel and wheeling tariff in energy bills of five million customers should adequately cover capital expenditures and thus Rs81 billion and Rs39 billion respectively can be tapered off.

The institutional reform of reducing 43 plus divisions and rationalizing five hierarchical layers through which a file passes in each ministry with little value addition has been hard to undertake. It may be viable to merge or close divisions with Rs15 billion or less in expenditure. Abolishing vacant jobs is a welcome step and may be accompanied with restraint from creating new authorities and commercial entities. The revival of a divestment program is crucial.

The idea is for a leaner, smarter and efficient government with commercialization of road, water, rail and power networks as our guiding principle. To cut the government's financial burden and let markets function. The government is rightly considering rationalizing subsidies and targeting them even better. A re-orientation by replacing part of free money with school vouchers, which act as a substitute for fees, can improve school efficiency.

A move from a cash-based to an accrual-based budget will help the government keep more up-to-date records of the value of its assets and liabilities, leading to improved financial transparency and management, integrity and accountability. Work in this regard may be expedited. Interest payments of Rs2,946 billion for FY21 to pay for debt servicing will be almost as much as our defence budget, development spending, pensions and running of civil government all combined.

The trajectory of growth through re-profiling of debt, which may have been converted to long term at higher rates, and financing of new debt through non debt-creating instruments remains a live option. Expenditure reforms are even more necessary, considering stagnant tax revenues for two years and a subdued future outlook. All in all, expenditures are hardly sacrosanct and space for an expenditure overhaul remains wide open.

The writer is former advisor,Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @KhaqanNajeeb