Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

LONDON: Jan Vertonghen has announced his departure from Tottenham, ending eight successful years at the club. The Belgium defender, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the current season, has not been offered a new long-term deal and will now leave the club where he made over 300 appearances and was one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League. Vertonghen tweeted: “So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.”