Appleby sets out autumn aims for Master Of The Seas

LONDON: Charlie Appleby has an autumn campaign in mind for his smart juvenile Master Of The Seas.

Unbeaten in two outings, Master Of The Seas was a hugely impressive winner of the Group Two superlative Stakes last time out — and only Group Ones are on the agenda from now on.Appleby said: “Master Of The Seas is having a break. We have one eye on the National Stakes - which he would need supplementing for, if we decide to go for that.

“He also has a pedigree which suggests stepping up in trip will suit him as well, and there are races like the (Prix Jean-Luc) Lagardere and Vertem Futurity Trophy we can look at later on.

“He’s very much an autumn-campaign horse, and that is what we have always had on our minds. He has surpassed what we expected him to do pre-autumn. He was a good winner of the Superlative, and the form has been boosted with Richard Hannon’s horse (Ventura Tormenta) winning the (Prix) Robert Papin. The second half of the season is where you will see him towards his best.”

Appleby has confirmed last year’s champion juvenile Pinatubo is also having a quiet spell before heading back to France, having returned to winning ways in the Group One Prix Jean Prat.

His next target, however, has still to be decided. “It’s either going to be the (Prix du) Moulin or the (Prix de la) Foret - they are the autumn goals we are looking at for him,” said Appleby.“We have one eye on working back from the Breeders’ Cup Mile. If he is going to get it (a mile), the chances are it will be there.

“We might be tempted to try him back over it in the Moulin, though. He is having a break now - which he deserves, having had three quickish runs.”An outing in the next month’s Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York could be on the cards for Appleby’s Volkan Star.The son of Sea The Stars made it two wins from three starts since being gelded when he tried a mile and a half for the first time in the Group Three Prix du Lys at ParisLongchamp.