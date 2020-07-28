Lib Dem’s Benita quits London mayoral contest

LONDON: Liberal Democrat Siobhan Benita has abandoned her campaign to become mayor of London.The election, originally due to be held in May, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Benita said the delay meant she was not able to commit to another full year of campaigning.

She said: “The demands on a candidate are significant and an election of this scale, particularly in an unpaid role, means it’s really difficult to get other work.“And unfortunately with the delay due to the pandemic I’m simply not able to commit to another full year of campaigning and to leading the type of campaign that I really want to lead in London.”The Liberal Democrats came fourth in the 2016 mayoral election won by Labour’s Sadiq Khan.