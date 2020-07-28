Gold forges record high as investors seek safety

LONDON: Gold soared to a record high on Monday as investors rushed into the safe-haven commodity on concerns about heightened China-US tensions, spiking virus infections and a lack of progress on a new stimulus bill in Washington.

“Always a sign of trouble, gold continued its red hot streak on Monday, the safe haven commodity looking mighty attractive after another troubling weekend of Covid-19 and US-China headlines,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Dollar weakness helped send gold flying, after vast monetary easing measures put in place by the US Federal Reserve undermined confidence in the greenback.The gold price hit an all-time high of $1,944.71 per ounce, well above its previous record of $1,921.18 in 2011. It later pulled back somewhat.

As gold rose, stock markets—a riskier investment—wobbled with investors fretting over the impact of the virus on the economy. In Europe, only Frankfurt held on in a sliver of positive territory after a key survey showed that German business confidence rose for the third month in a row in July. London and Paris were both lower. On Wall Street, the Dow was also a touch weaker at the opening bell.