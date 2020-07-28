Imran urges nation to follow virus SOPs during Eid, Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the nation on Monday to adopt strict safety measures on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and Muharram-ul-Haram to prevent coronavirus resurgence, as he reiterated the government’s smart lockdown policy had yielded positive results.

“Any recklessness on Eid and Muharram in terms of ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) could result in upsurge of coronavirus cases,” the Prime Minister said in a televised address to the nation after chairing a meeting to review the situation of covid-19.

Khan warned that the government would be forced to impose strict lockdown in case of the spread of coronavirus, which would “result in increased financial losses and unemployment”. “However, on getting successful in controlling the spread of virus after these two occasions, the government will open up more sectors including schools, universities, tourism, restaurants, marriage halls and several other areas,” he said.

He said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the country witnessed fewer coronavirus cases as compared to the world and added any casual response by the public at the moment would be a gesture of ungratefulness. He asked the people “not to repeat the mistake of ignoring SOPs like previous Eid which had put a heavy toll on lives along with unaffordable pressure on hospitals”.