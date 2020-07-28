Govt tables Jadhav-specific law in NA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday tabled the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance 2020 in the National Assembly for approval, Geo News reported.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan presented the bill in the assembly. The ordinance had sparked a heated debate between the opposition and the ruling party, with the former calling it an NRO for the Indian spy and the latter saying that they were bound by the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

Last week, Awan had said the government would present the bill next week for approval. “In no way has the national interest or security been compromised by the promulgation of this ordinance. Therefore, the political hullaballoo is not justified or fair,” he told The News.

If not passed, the ICJ Ordinance, which has a life of 120 days, would enable Indian spy Jadhav to approach the high court for “review and reconsideration” of the sentence imposed on him by the military court.

Speaking about the timeline of the ordinance, Awan said it was given to the federal cabinet on May 15. “The cabinet passed it on May 18, while Prime Minister Imran Khan received it on May 19 and sent it to President Dr Arif Alvi next day for issuance of the ordinance,” he was quoted as saying.

The ordinance will have overriding effect. Its provisions shall have effect notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any law for the time being in force, including the Pakistan Army Act 1952. Meanwhile, the government on July 22 had approached the Islamabad High Court to appoint a legal representative for the Indian spy. The move was made in the light of the International Court of Justice’s July 17, 2019 decision, following which the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court’s verdict.