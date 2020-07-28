FBR given go-ahead to audit all sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will audit all sugar mills across the country to investigate the matters related to Benami accounts, dubious transactions and tax evasion, as the federal government on Monday gave go-ahead to the relevant institutions to act against sugar barons in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report.

The institutions have been directed to submit implementation report within next 90 days. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has written separate letters to the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh to launch crackdown against sugar mafia.

The inquiry commission report has been annexed with the letters written after seeking consent of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The federal cabinet has already accorded approval to an action plan on June 23 to implement the recommendations of the report.

According to a press release, the federal government also sought clarification from the CCP over a delay in action against sugar cartels. The CCP will investigate matters like sugar hoarding and non-supply of sugar at utility stores.

According to the letter, the SBP governor has been directed to investigate sugar mills’ loans and dubious exports and submit a comprehensive report in this regard.While the FIA and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan have been tasked to probe corporate fraud and the export issue of sugar mills.

Likewise, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been directed to fix the responsibility under the facts of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report. The anti-corruption watchdog has also been tasked to analyse the aspects of subsidies which went against laws.

The relevant departments would also investigate the reportedly given loans on interest and short payments to sugarcane growers despite receiving hefty subsidies from the government.Provincial anti-corruption departments were authorised to conduct investigations against sugar mills, says the letter. The action against sugar barons was delayed due to court cases filed by the sugar mills association.