close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 27, 2020

CM orders stability in prices

Top Story

 
July 27, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that every administrative step must be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items, including flour and sugar.

Latest News

More From Top Story