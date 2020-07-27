‘Public service is answer to negative politics’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the journey of public service and public welfare will be expedited and negative politics will be answered with public service. He said this after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

According to details released by the Central Media Department, Kazmi, a close associate of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Office.

On the occasion, Kazmi gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the steps taken to strengthen and organize the party by organizing jars across the country.

He said that the journey of public welfare continues under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Those, who spread negative propaganda, will be answered through public service. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy was successful and today the whole world is following it and ensuring protection from the coronavirus.

Appreciating the performance of the central vice president, the prime minister said that PTI will never forget its old and ideological comrades, difficult times have passed. He added the struggle was finally won thanks to old and ideological comrades and now, Insha Allah, the mission of making Pakistan a truly Medina-style state is underway. “The old workers are a valuable asset of the PTI who will never be left alone,” he said.