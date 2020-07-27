Textile firms move into Pakistan’s frenzied mask market

KARACHI: As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across Pakistan, a chaotic market has sprung up for face masks, foreign media reported.

In the early days, frontline medical staff and the public clamored for masks and other personal protective equipment, as production companies in Pakistan and around the world struggled with a host of obstacles, from illness to freight costs, from hoarding to a supply squeeze on filter fabric.

In Pakistan, which has recorded more than 270,000 infections so far, the shortage of masks was so acute in March and April that health workers took to social media to appeal for help and citizens hoarded supplies, pushing prices by up to 2,000 percent. But these problems are a thing of the past as hundreds of new mask brokers and businesses have emerged around the country.