TikTok, books do not endanger Islam in Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Islam in Pakistan is not threatened by either TikTok or books a few days after the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 was passed by the Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet posted on Sunday the minister said that at present an atmosphere has been created in the Parliament especially in Punjab where every member comes up with a new motion every other day. The minister said that Pakistan did on the other hand face dangers from division based on sectarianism and extremism. Earlier on Wednesday the Punjab Assembly had passed the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 which gives the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) powers to visit and inspect any printing press publication house book store and confiscate any book before or after printing.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry has said that he has said in Parliament too that government and opposition could not walk behind each other while holding stone for five years. Fawad Chaudhry said, “You have to agree on minimum common agenda after that you could introduce reforms,” adding, “Until and unless the opposition will sit together and your basic thoughts will be cleared you cannot introduce judicial reforms.”

In an interview with a private TV channel Fawad Chaudhry said that cases against opposition going on in NAB and punishments have also been announced, adding that government and opposition could not continue fight for five years. He said that Article 91 interprets the cabinet, adding that federal cabinet means prime minister and ministers. Fawad Chaudhry said that he could not comment on the perception that the special assistants or advisers are making decisions, adding that he is used to make decisions in his own ministry.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the overall performance of PTI during the last two years remained better as compared to PML-N and PPP, adding that no big corruption scandal has surfaced during the last two years. He said that current year will be decisive year regarding fulfillment of the promises made with the people by PTI, adding that he is hopeful that PTI will move towards fulfillment of the promises made with the people in fast pace.

Replying a question Fawad Chaudhry said that it does not matter whether he is satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding that until and unless Prime Minister Imran Khan is satisfied with the performance of Usman Buzdar he will remain Punjab chief minister.