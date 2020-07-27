How we deal with your data

LONDON: How do we analyze your activity on our websites? Which advertising is presented to you? How can you view your personal data if you are a digital subscriber or registered user? In short, how do we deal with the data that arises from the users of our digital products and services? We aim to answer these and many other questions in this data protection declaration, foreign media reported.

The regulations for data collection, processing and usage defined here apply as soon as you use one of our digital products or services, set up a user account or navigate one of our sites in any other way. They define the basis for data protection on our sites.

Important: For some actions we work with selected partners - on service pages, for example, or when you buy products, for competitions, in the analysis of usage of our content, products and services as well as the integration of advertising.

In these cases, you may find additional references to the data protection regulations of these partners. If the content of third parties – particularly of social networks and platforms – is integrated, this may also contain data; this will be explained at greater length later on. You may opt out of any analysis or services that are not essential for the operation of the products and services we offer. We will also explain how to do this

Before we begin, though: There are two ways of using our products and services. With our “PUR” option, we dispense entirely with advertising tracking and also, to the greatest extent possible, with advertising.

If you want to continue reading this site for free, however, we cover the costs, with your consent, with further advertising and, in particular, with advertising tracking to serve and optimize those ads.

In order to facilitate this, we store and use cookies, device IDs and similar tracking technologies on end devices. The legal basis for this is the European Cookie or ePrivacy Directive in conjunction with the German Telemedia Act (Telemediengesetz; Par 12 et seq.) and/or the European General Data Protection Regulation (Art. 6, Par 1, lit. f (legitimate interest). We have provided an overview of the advertising service providers approved for use in our free content offerings here.

You may revoke your consent to advertising tracking at any time. Should you do so, however, the only way for you to continue to receive unrestricted access to the site is by selecting the “PUR” option