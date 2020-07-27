Suffering of retired teaching, non-teaching staff continues

ISLAMABAD: A number of retired teaching and non-teaching staff members of educational institutions working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were facing hurdles and prolonged delays in payments of their pension dues, despite the strict directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the early finalization of pension cases.

Tahir Iqbal, a retired Vice Principal of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC) H-8 said The college office sent my pension papers to FDE on April 21, 2020 but due to administrative bottlenecks, the case is not yet ready to transmit to AGPR for final payment. “I have been made shuttle between college and FDE. The authorities must take action to ensure smooth issuance of pension after retirement of the employees who have served for years,” he said while talking to this agency. Liaquat Ali, another retired Associate Professor from Islamabad Model College for Boys, (IMCB) H-9, told this agency, “I got retired on April 14, 2020, from my service after awarding time scale of BPS-20. I applied to AGPR for revision of my payslip of BPS-20 which has not been issued yet. After getting a revised payslip, the Last Pay Certificate (LPC) will be needed to prepare my pension papers. So my pension case is still at an initial stage. A lengthy process of completion and verification of related documents is ahead and I am concerned how much time it will take,” he said. The process of preparation of pension papers of Associate Professor Zair Hussain and Assistant Professor Zahir Rehman retired from IMCB, H-9 in March and April respectively were also at initial stages. A female Associate Professor, Danish Amjad, facing delay in issuance of her pension dues since retirement in May 2020 emphasized: “There should be a respectful way of payment of retirement benefits.”