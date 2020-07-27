London banker launches safe ‘Labayk’

LONDON: A London banker and technology entrepreneur has launched a new social media platform called “Labayk” which combines Islamic values and the need for a more “socially impactful and truthful platform” for both Muslims and non-Muslims – with the ultimate aim of distributing for free 20 million Holy Qurans to Muslims in poor areas of the world. British Pakistani investment banker Tanweer Khan has developed the Labayk (meaning ‘at your service’) app which, he says, will provide a safe environment for the users to make better connections and provide a safer, more fulfilling online experience – without any influence from gambling, alcohol, casual dating or other Haram industries. Currently on Labayk, the users can post status updates, take part in discussions, upload photos and videos, create stories, go live, broadcast events and there is also a totally free instant messenger capability, as well free voice and free video calls. In an interview with The News and Geo, Tanweer Khan said that Labayk is about building communities, not followers, and the app is free to download and free to use. The app offers everything one needs from a social media platform including status updates, private messaging and cat videos, but without harmful or inappropriate content, aggressive advertising or extremist views such as Islamophobia, racism or hatred towards any religion or community or group, he said.