Imran powerless: ANP

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said Imran Khan is a powerless prime minister.

He said this while speaking at a function arranged to mark the 10th death anniversary of Mian Rashid Hussain, the lone son of Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who was martyred by the terrorists in his native Pabbi town of the Nowshera district and the foundation day of the ANP. Mian Iftikhar Hussain said he had lost his only son to terrorism a decade ago. “I would have sacrificed all if I had 10 sons for the motherland,” he said but deplored that despite all sacrifices terrorism existed in the country. The ANP leader lamented that terrorist activities continue in the country unabated, target killings were going on and enforced disappearances were at their peak which was a matter of grave concern.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said there was a need to eliminate all the terrorists as people wanted an end to the terrorism scourge once and for all. The ANP leader said fresh and fair elections should be held in the country. “The government should be elected through the votes without any interference,” he emphasised. Mian Iftikhar Hussain said corruption was rampant in the country under the present rulers. “Wheat flour, sugar and fuel crises have hit the people hard,” he said while explaining his points. The ANP leader said the unwise policies of the PTI government have done a huge loss to the country’s economy and those suffering ultimately were the poor people who were reeling under growing poverty and galloping price hike. He said the PTI government had played havoc with the institutions and departments in the last two years and joblessness was increasing. Mian Iftikhar flayed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said the government was using the so-called watchdog body to crush its opponents. “The NAB is a government tool which is being used by the rulers. The government is going after its rivals and critics through the NAB. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, too, has exposed the true face of this bureau recently,” he pointed out.

The ANP leader called for friendly relations with Afghanistan and India. He said cordial ties with the neighbouring countries would be beneficial to the states and the people living there.