Mon Jul 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Brother of Interior minister passes away

National

NANKANA SAHIB: Pir Hassan Ahmad Shah alias Papu Shah, brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and DBA president Tariq Shah and father of PTI district president Pir Sarwar Shah, died here. He was under treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore. His funeral prayer was held at his native village Nabipur Piran. Scores of people from different walks of life, including DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rehman, former MC chairman Ch Naeem Ahmad, Private Schools Association district president Qaisar Irfan, former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khalid, ex-DBA presidents M Amin and Ch Anwar Zahid attended funeral prayer. Later, he was buried in a local graveyard.

