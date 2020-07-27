Farmers to get 50pc subsidy on solar power

News desk By

LAHORE: The Punjab government Sunday announced 50 per cent subsidy for the farmers across the province on installation of solar power system. The systems would help save diesel, water, and electricity, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial said while announcing the subsidy. "There will be reduction in the production costs and improvement in the per acre production," Langrial said. "We are experimenting with a drip irrigation system in the rain-fed areas for cotton cultivation," he stated, terming it the best technology for rough terrain. "In future, thousands of acres of land will be able to grow cotton," Langrial noted.