Mon Jul 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Three medical stores sealed

National

NANKANA SAHIB: Drug Inspector Nadia Bashir checked different medical stores and sealed three medical stores for selling expired medicines in the district. She sent their challans to District Quality Control Board. She also warned that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who sell prohibited medicines and violate Drug Act.

