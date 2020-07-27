Three medical stores sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: Drug Inspector Nadia Bashir checked different medical stores and sealed three medical stores for selling expired medicines in the district. She sent their challans to District Quality Control Board. She also warned that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who sell prohibited medicines and violate Drug Act.
