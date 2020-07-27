close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Thakot section of expressway likely to open before Eid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.

The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman, captain (retd) Sikandar Qayyum, visited the said section of the road from Mansehra to Thakot.

The sources said that Sikandar Qayyum travelled back to the Mansehra from Thakot through Karakoram Highway in order to gauge the traffic issues faced by motorists and commuters in upper parts of Hazara division.

Latest News

More From Pakistan