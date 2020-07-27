Thakot section of expressway likely to open before Eid

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.

The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman, captain (retd) Sikandar Qayyum, visited the said section of the road from Mansehra to Thakot.

The sources said that Sikandar Qayyum travelled back to the Mansehra from Thakot through Karakoram Highway in order to gauge the traffic issues faced by motorists and commuters in upper parts of Hazara division.