Child drowns in canal

PAKPATTAN: A child drowned in a canal here on Sunday. Nadeem Sheikh of Arifwala was walking along the bank of the canal when suddenly he slipped and fell in the canal and drowned.

VEGETABLE, FRUIT MARKET VISITED: DC Ahmad Kamal and DPO Bilal Umar on Sunday visited the Vegetable and Fruit Market near 19-SP Chowk and reviewed the availability of vegetables and fruits.

The officers directed the Market Committee staff to keep an eye on supply of vegetables and fruits and the prices should not be increased without any justification.

DC Ahmad Kamal said that retail prices of the vegetables and fruits should be fixed after completing process of bidding and the price list should be provided to the retailers timely.