Enhancing outlook

Bazaars adjacent to Faisalabad Clock Tower Chowk to be made gateways

By Our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Sunday said eight bazaars adjacent to Clock Tower will be made gateways in phases to regulate traffic and enhance outlook of the bazaars.

In this regard, the DC along with MPA Shakeel Shahid, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and traders made Kachehri Bazaar a gateway. On the occasion, traders Chaudhry Tanveer Riaz, Haji Shakeel, Khalid Jutt, Kashif Khan, Aslam Bhili, Shahbaz Gul, Ejaz Hassan, Haji Younis and others were also present. On the occasion, the DC said the measure is also a step towards anti-coronavirus SOPs implementation. He thanked the traders for their cooperation and said that parking lots have been set up at five places around the bazaars and the gateways of the bazaars will enable buyers to enter the bazaars on foot. The MPA appreciated the initiative of the district administration and said traders always participated in efforts of the government and help them which was their distinguishing feature.

ANTI-DENGUE MEASURES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Sunday asked anti-dengue teams to be careful as next two months are crucial in terms of breeding of dengue larvae. Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee that reviewed the progress of surveillance activities in the district, the DC asked anti-dengue teams to step the growth of dengue larvae. The DC said the dengue squad should be seen working in the field and if any incompetence was seen in any place, departmental action would not be avoided. Instructing the monitoring, he said action will be taken against the heads of the departments it they forward fake reports.