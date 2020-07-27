close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

Breach in canal destroys crops

National

MUZAFFARGARH: A 30-foot wide breach in a canal at Mauza Aliwali, tehsil Alipur, reportedly damaged crops standing on a large area. Talking to reporters, farmers Abdur Rasheed, Ghazanfar, Fazal Abbas, Allah Bukhsh and others urged the district administration and irrigation department to plug the breach and compensate them. They said they already are facing several troubles relating to agriculture.

