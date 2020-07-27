Breach in canal destroys crops

MUZAFFARGARH: A 30-foot wide breach in a canal at Mauza Aliwali, tehsil Alipur, reportedly damaged crops standing on a large area. Talking to reporters, farmers Abdur Rasheed, Ghazanfar, Fazal Abbas, Allah Bukhsh and others urged the district administration and irrigation department to plug the breach and compensate them. They said they already are facing several troubles relating to agriculture.