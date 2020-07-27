Man killed, three hurt in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and three others injured in an accident at Shorkot Cantonment on Sunday. A car collided with a truck on Pirmahal Road. As a result, Muhammad Yasin Manzoor was killed while Nasir Imran, Shahbaz Rafiq and Mudassar Manzoor sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a van collided with a trailer. As a result, three persons were injured.

‘HIGH POWER LIGHTS TO BE INSTALLED IN HOCKEY STADIUM’: Punjab Sports Board Director General Adnan Arshad Olakh has said that high power lights will be installed in the international hockey stadium at Gojra next month. During his visit to the stadium on Sunday, he told that sports activities which had been suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown were being restored. For this purpose, he added, SOPs were being prepared for the province.