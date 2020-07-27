Three more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab; death toll 2,116

LAHORE: The death of three more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,116 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 91,901 with the addition of 210 new infections in the province, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department report on Sunday. Out of a total of 91,901 infections in the province, 89,121 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 692,613 tests had been performed in the province. After 2,116 fatalities and recovery of a total of 81,241 patients, 8,554 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.