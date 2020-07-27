World recognises Pak effort for Afghan peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui Sunday said the world had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private television channel, she said the international community was endorsing the peace efforts of Pakistan for the region.

Commenting on the recent allegations of Indian rulers against the neighboring country, she said such unfounded and baseless propaganda would die out itself.

Replying to a question about relations with Bangladesh, she said Pakistan had great desire to work together for development and strengthening the Saarc besides people-to-people contact between the two brotherly Muslim countries. – APP