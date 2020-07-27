Shahbaz' participation in APC subject to his health condition

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) held a meeting with party president Shahbaz Sharif in the chair on Sunday to discuss agenda, venue and date of the proposed all parties conference (APC) to be held after Eid.

However, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's participation in the APC is subject to his health condition.

Party leaders including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shiza Fatima Khwaja, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khurram Dastagir participated in the discussion.

The meeting was held at the residence of Shahbaz Sharif. Sources said the meeting decided to constitute a joint opposition committee in the first phase of the APC. The party leaders gave suggestions for the APC agenda.

Sources said the APC would be held most probably in Islamabad, instead of Lahore or Karachi.