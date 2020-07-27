Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Pandu Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

The quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.