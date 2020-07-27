Efforts for grand step forward

ISLAMABAD: Two most important persons including Prime Minister Imran Khan are considering to address much of the political and economic chaos that has troubled the first two years of the PTI government and has impacted the confidence, directly and indirectly, of the local and international business community and investors.

An informed source termed the move as a “grand step forward” being worked out by engaging all key stakeholders. Reformation of the accountability process through consensus amendments in the NAB law is one of the major challenges to be met for the achievement of main objective -- political and economic stability.

The source said that there are three things on the table for discussion and settlement. First is the enactment of new NAB law in line with the ordinance that the PTI had passed last year but lapsed after completing its constitutional four months period. The focus of these amendments will be to continue with the accountability process by carving out those provisions which have been massively misused and abused by the NAB and have created an atmosphere of harassment and injustice and because of which businessmen and bureaucracy in particular have stopped working.

Second challenge is the enactment of FATF related 14 bills by the Parliament. Three of these bills have already been passed, one is left with the Senate and 10 are at the stages of commitments.

The source said that all these bills, when enacted, will help put the country on track with regards to the financial commitments of international organisations, making our financial system transparent and harder to manoeuvre for money laundering etc. This will also take away the dark shadow of being boycotted by the international system that India has been trying hard against Pakistan.

Third challenge is the NFC Award, which is being worked around so that the burden of debt or defence could be shared with the provinces. According to the source, it is aimed to be done in a manner either without touching the 18th Amendment or if required with fewer changes. It will be ensured to solve the federal government’s concern on the matter without creating political chaos.

“Combined the three, the package deal has the potential to address much of the political and economical chaos that has troubled the government’s first two years and that has impacted the confidence directly and indirectly of the local and international business community and investors,” the source said.

The source, however, feared that there are still many spoilers within the system and outside who are trying to derail this progress. The source added that it will be a test of nerves for PM Imran Khan to keep the delicate process steady and stable so that all three goals can be achieved without ego, politics and petty rivalry coming in the way.

On Saturday, The News published a story about an effort by ‘Friends’, who are trying to bridge the gap between the government and the opposition on the issue of NAB law amendments. NAB has lost its credibility and is being questioned by all and sundry including the government, judiciary, opposition, civil bureaucracy, businessmen and media.

So far, there is a huge difference between what the government proposes and what the opposition suggests with regard to NAB law amendment. The NAB’s present style of working has not only disappointed and dejected bureaucracy and businessmen, but it has also been the main reason for political instability and growing rifts.