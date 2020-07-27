Growth rate to be positive 0.5pc in fiscal 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the assertions of the government and multilateral creditors such as the IMF and World Bank on the GDP growth rate, former finance minister Dr Hafiz A Pasha assesses that Pakistan’s growth rate will be standing at positive 0.5 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year 2020-21.

Pasha does not agree with the provisional growth estimates of negative 0.4 percent of GDP growth for the last fiscal year as claimed by the government. He estimates that it would be standing at negative 1.5 percent of GDP for last fiscal year 2019-20.

This latest estimate suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic impact on Pakistan’s economy was worse than the government has assessed so far.

He also predicted that the lingering pandemic had led to a loss of 5.3 million jobs in Pakistan. However, there is a ray of hope that he has projected rebound of economic growth by 2022-23 and these lost jobs would be recovered.

IPSOS, a global market research firm, sponsored research on “Macro and Micro Economic Outlook of Pakistan” that was done by renowned economist Dr Hafiz A Pasha.

The major findings of the research study exclusively available with The News showed that poverty level increased to 34.7 percent population in post COVID-19 pandemic on the basis of $3.2 PPP per day in Pakistan but poverty in India and Bangladesh stood at 44.6 percent and 54.1 percent. The situation related to inequality in Pakistan also improved in Pakistan compared to India and Bangladesh.

On GDP growth rate, Pakistan has envisaged GDP growth rate of 2.1 percent for the current fiscal, while the IMF has projected growth at 1 percent and WB at negative 0.2 percent.

According to Dr Pasha, Pakistan’s growth rate would touch positive 4 percent in next fiscal year 2021-22 and 5 percent in 2022-23 by end of PTI led regime five year tenure.

Dr Hafiz A Pasha says the size of Pakistan’s GDP is $265 billion. The average growth rate of economy in last 10 years from 2008-09 to 2018-19 has been almost 4 percent. This has been low by historical standards as during the decades of the 60s and 80s and the period from 2003-04 and 2007-08 the economy achieved a growth rate annually of 6 percent or more.

“Two factors have restricted the growth rate. First, the acts of terrorism and the war against it have cost Pakistan heavily – almost $225 billion. Now, the war has been largely won. Second, there was an acute shortage of electricity, which led to a high level of outages. At its peak, this meant a GDP loss of 2 percent annually,” he added.

Fortunately, Pakistan now has surplus power generation capacity. The economy attained a high growth rate of 5.5 percent in 2017-18. However, the current account deficit reached a peak level of $20 billion. Under the aegis of an IMF Extended Facility, vigorous effects have been made to stabilize the economy.

In 2019-20, the deficit has been brought down to $3 billion only, but in the process growth had to be sacrificed.

The pandemic has inevitably imposed a high cost on the economy. The growth rate has been negative in 2019-20. There are varying expectations about the growth rate in 2020-21. It is likely that the GDP growth rate will rise above 4 percent from 2021-22 onwards given a stable economy, no power shortage, and acts of terrorism. “In addition, the major public investment programme, CPEC, will start conferring major growth benefits. By 2022-23, the economy should be above 5 percent growth path,” he added.

The earlier years of the last decade witnessed double-digit rates of inflation, due partly to the hike in oil prices. Since 2012-13 to 2018-19, the inflation rate has remained below 10 percent (see Chart 8). It has jumped to 10.8 percent in 2019-20, due especially to the hike in food prices.

The expectation is that with the ongoing recession and the big fall in oil prices, the inflation rate will remain single-digit up to 2021-22. The IMF has projected the rate of inflation at 8 percent, while the Government expects it to be 6.5 percent in 2020-21, he maintained.

The economy of Pakistan, he said, has been characterized by a relatively low domestic savings rate because of low incomes and inequality. However, remittances have contributed significantly to raising the national savings rate, which stands at 14 percent in 2019-20. The likelihood is that it will fall due to the rise in unemployment and poverty following COVID-19, he added.

Pakistan suffered a severe power constraint in the earlier years of the decade. There has fortunately been a big expansion in generation capacity of over 10,000 MW since then. Since 2015-16, consumption of electricity has gone up sharply and facilitated faster growth.

The water resources position of Pakistan has not improved. Surface water availability remains, more or less, the same while the number of tube-wells has peaked. Work has started recently on the construction of two major dams, he concluded.