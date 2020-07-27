India’s traditional rice varieties empowering farmers to become self-reliant

ISLAMABAD: Modern 'hybrid' rice has become popular among Indian farmers due to its high yields. But the resulting seed is designed to be eaten, not replanted.

Indian scientist Debal Deb is on a mission to save thousands of traditional varieties bred over centuries to grow in specific conditions and which are in danger of disappearing, international media reports.

Rice is the major staple of Asia. Deb has noticed some verities of rice which he had never seen earlier. And then he started collecting seeds from farmers who were cultivating it.

“If it is a hybrid variety, the farmer is compelled to come back to the company every year. But if it is a traditional variety then farmers can go on with it for centuries. So Iwanted to challenge that and seek open source seed

exchange among farmers,” he said.

That’s how, Vrihi, the seed bank was established. It’s the centre where the people come over and exchange the seeds. There is no exchange of money, seed is exchanged for seed. Basudha is the only farm in Asia where 1,430 verities of rice are being conserved.

It is located in the foothills of Niyamgiri of Orissa, India.

Farmers are being encountering slight changes in the climatic patterns. “In our collections, we have verities which can withstand drought.

We have 27 verities of rice which can grow in 10ft deep water, 12ft deep water. Hundreds of verities which are resistant to different types of pests, diseases,” he said.

“Rice, to me, is just a handle towards demonstrating and attaining sustainability.”

It is empowering the farmers’ community to become self-reliant, to attain their own sovereignty.