Indus Highway blocked to demand release of arrested elders

KARAK: The protesters blocked the Indus Highway to demand the release of some local elders, who were arrested on the charges of locking Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) offices.

However, the highway was reopened to traffic after more than 14 hours as a result of successful negotiations between the protesters and the district administration. The passengers faced extreme hardships due to the roadblock. On Saturday night, former district president of Khattak Ittehad, a local rights organization, Maulana Mirzaqeem and other elders were arrested by the police for locking the offices of the Pesco.

They were demanding reconnecting Kach Banda, Algaddi and other adjoining localities to power feeder of City-II. The local elders, including former village nazim Ihsanul Haq, Qari Badrul Islam and others, mobilized the local people to protest against the arrest of the elders. The protestors blocked the Indus Highway at 10:30pm last night at Tangori Sar Chowk. The highway remained closed to traffic Sunday and the vehicles remained stuck for kilometres on both sides of the road, causing difficulties to the passengers.

Meanwhile, the elders held negotiations with Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdus Samad Nizamani, SP Investigation Ijaz Ahmad, Executive Engineer of Pesco Karak. The protesters reopened the road to traffic after the officials agreed to reconnect the localities to the City-II feeder.