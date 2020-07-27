close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Alleged killer held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

DAGGAR: The police arrested an alleged killer in Naway Killay in the limits of Daggar Police Station in Buner district on Sunday, police said.

They said that unidentified assailants shot dead one Nizamuddin in his field two days ago.

The police launched an investigation after registering the case.

An official said that the police arrested Sultan Sher who confessed to have committed the murder. The police also recovered firearm used in the murder, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan