Alleged killer held

DAGGAR: The police arrested an alleged killer in Naway Killay in the limits of Daggar Police Station in Buner district on Sunday, police said.

They said that unidentified assailants shot dead one Nizamuddin in his field two days ago.

The police launched an investigation after registering the case.

An official said that the police arrested Sultan Sher who confessed to have committed the murder. The police also recovered firearm used in the murder, he added.