Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

‘Movement against govt after Eid’

National

July 27, 2020

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial head Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman on Sunday said that a movement would be launched against the government after Eidul Azha.

He was addressing a meeting of workers during his visit to Mardan. District head of the party, Maulana Muhammad Qasim, and other party leaders also addressed the meeting. He said that the price-hike had created problems for the masses while the government was not even having funds to pay salaries to employees. “Whenever Prime Minister Imran Khan takes notice of something, its price goes up further the next day,” he said. The JUI-F leader said that after Eid, a nationwide movement would be started against the government.He asked the activists to reorganise the party at the grassroots for the local government elections.

