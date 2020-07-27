Perhaps Sharifs want Imran govt's stability: Aitzaz

LAHORE: PPP leader and legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan says that after passage of the proposed amendment to the NAB law, the government would have the right to give extension to its favourite NAB chairman, with the consent of the opposition leader.

Speaking in a TV programme, he said that in Pakistan, even deputy secretaries go to any extent for getting a job extension. The post of NAB chairman is so important that the incumbents would be ready to go an extra mile for the purpose, added the senior politician.

He said that the sitting NAB chairman did not tender his resignation despite severe criticism from the Supreme Court, and some previous scandals. How happy he would be if he gets another term, added Aitzaz Ahsan.

He said that in principle, the opposition should not agree to the amendment. “But, what I believe, Mian Brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif) have guaranteed stability of Imran Khan’s government and completion of its tenure. Therefore, they would agree to the proposal, added Aitzaz Ahsan.