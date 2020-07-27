Two children, parents die in Lahore accident

LAHORE: A couple and their two children were run over and killed by a speeding trailer on Multan Road near Sundar police station on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Munir Ahmad, his wife, Shakeela and their children Hammad Ali and Fatama. They were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven trailer hit and killed them. Rescuers removed the bodies to morgue.

Scattered rain likely: Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till evening. All underpasses on Canal Bank Road become shelters for motorcyclists due to which traffic blocked at some points. Meanwhile, MET officials said that seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are affecting the southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain, wind, thunderstorm are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Balochistan, lower Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. Sunday's highest temperature was recorded in Nokkundi where mercury reached 46 °C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and lowest was 26.6°C.

Man held: Sadr CIA arrested a man for killing his friend over a minor issue. The accused, Shan, had strangled his friend, Hamza, with a wire over an exchange of harsh words with him. Later, he dumped his body in a washroom of a deserted haveli near Jallo Morr and fled.