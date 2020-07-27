Buzdar orders stability in prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that every administrative step must be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items, including flour and sugar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister directed that stern legal action should be initiated against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own. Usman Buzdar directed that indiscriminate action should be launched against the profiteers and hoarders. He emphasised that instead of making mere paperwork, practical action should be undertaken and a report be submitted to the CM Office.

The chief minister directed that administrative officers and price control magistrates should visit field to monitor the prices and ensure selling of essential edibles according to the fixed rate list issued by the government. He vowed that we would not leave the masses at the mercy of the elements behind artificial price hike. He directed that cases should be registered against the hoarders according to the law and their stocks should be confiscated. He underscored that we would have to work in a proactive manner in order to provide relief to the masses. He stressed that positive results should be displayed by showing performance and outlined that safeguarding the people’s interests was dear to him. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of price control mechanism.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that work on various mega projects was underway to provide relief to citizens of Lahore and the Punjab province at large.

He said that the PTI government had started projects which would provide them relief in a real sense.

The chief minister remarked that work on various mega projects is ongoing to provide facilitation to the citizens of Lahore. He said that the PTI government did not launch artificial or exhibitory projects.

Usman Buzdar informed that we would construct state-of-the-art hospital near Punjab University and added that latest treatment facilities would be provided to the Lahorites. He apprised that 600-bed state-of-the-art mother & child healthcare centre was under completion in Ganga Ram Hospital. He maintained that we would complete Firdous Market Underpass Project in a record period of time to reduce volume of traffic in Lahore. He intimated that in order to conserve rainwater, the biggest underground water storage of the country was being constructed. He emphasised that the stored rainwater be utilised for irrigation and other purposes.

The chief minister highlighted that water drainage problems would be resolved with the construction of a drain from Haji Camp to River Ravi. He remarked that he himself monitored progress on the ongoing development projects in the provincial cities, including Lahore. He regretted that development in the past was done on papers only and added that PTI government on the contrary believed in undertaking practical steps. Now development is also seen on the ground, he said and pledged that the PTI government was pursuing its vision to ensure people’s progress.

The chief minister highlighted that development projects had been initiated in the backward areas and in the big cities after ascertaining public needs. He stressed that backward districts of South Punjab were being given equal importance in the journey of progress. He outlined that the Punjab government had started work on various special economic zones in the last two years. He disclosed that the Punjab government was soon going to initiate work on special economic zone in Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar highlighted that we are making mother & child cardiology hospital and general hospital in South Punjab. He pledged that no city, area or village of Punjab would remain deprived of the fruits of progress.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Okara. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the victims and sought a report about the accident. He directed that legal action should be initiated against the one responsible for the occurrence of an accident.