Mon Jul 27, 2020
Ikhtiar Wali Khan

National

 
July 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: PML-N KP leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Sunday said the mandate of the people was stolen in the 2018 general election. Talking to reporters here, he said the last general election was rigged and his party did not accept its results Ikhtiar Wali, who is also PML-N provincial spokesperson, said the democratic forces, including the PML-N, had rejected the 2018 election.

