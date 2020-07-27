Pakistan’s week-long anti-polio campaign

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries where polio — a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the polio virus — is still endemic. Last week, despite the threat of the pandemic Covid-19, Pakistan conducted a five-day anti-polio campaign, which resumed after a four-and-a-half month break because of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Although, polio too is a very serious disease, which can cripple children for life, Pakistan had to suspend all polio related activities in mid-March, apart from surveillance to protect the anti-polio health workers. As a result of that pause, some 40 million Pakistani children under the age of five missed out on getting vaccinated. Now that the onslaught of Covid-19 has subsided somewhat in Pakistan, last Monday the Ministry of Health ordered the resumption of its door-to-door anti-polio campaign in high-risk districts across the country.

The National Emergency Operations Center of Pakistan Polio Eradication Program was supervising the program. During the three-day first phase of the drive, about 0.8 million children under the age of five were vaccinated, however, a set of standard operating procedures that had been chalked out were followed by the polio workers to avoid the spread of Covid-19 while carrying out their duty. Since Pakistan is a country fraught with threats to polio workers and in the past some of them were attacked by irate but misinformed parents, who were under the impression that polio can render their children sterile, police personnel were also deployed to ensure the safety of workers. The terror groups had misled parents, propagating that the anti-polio drive is part of an alleged Western conspiracy to sterilize children or collect intelligence.

The polio eradication program organizers were initially aiming to target areas with continuous poliovirus circulation to protect children against the crippling polio disease. Prior to the launch of the week-long anti-polio drive, print, electronic and social media platforms were utilized to create awareness regarding polio. In the tribal belt and also territories, which were once infested by miscreants, the anti-polio propaganda was carried out which targeted gullible parents, who had rejected polio vaccines in the past. The pre anti-polio campaign of administering polio drops to the children was helpful, since the methodology of Coronavirus prevention procedures was highlighted to raise the confidence level of parents. Two-person teams executed the anti-polio process. Both wore surgical masks and gloves. Even to knock on the gate or to ring the doorbell, vaccination workers had to use a marker or a pen and not their hands. They enabled the parent to administer the drops themselves as well as mark the thumb of the child with indelible ink to indicate that drops had been administered to the child.

At the behest of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the door-to-door campaign was also utilized to raise an awareness on Covid-19 preventive measures and referring mothers and children for other essential vaccinations as well as the antenatal care services.

According to official figures, 60 polio cases have been reported in 2020 thus far in Pakistan. Cases fell to eight in 2017 and 12 in 2018, but then spiked up to 147 in 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

Fortunately, during the latest campaign, there were no reports of militant attacks on polio teams or police escorting them. Pakistan had hoped to eliminate polio by 2018, when only 12 cases were reported. But last year saw a surge.

UNICEF warned in April that disruptions in vaccination drives could create pathways to disastrous outbreaks in 2020 and beyond. In 2019, religious hard-liners in the northwestern city of Peshawar spread rumours of children falling sick due to the vaccine, triggering backlash in the conservative northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where most of Pakistan’s polio cases have been reported. Mobs burned a village health center, blocked a highway and pelted cars with stones. Medical workers were harassed and threatened. A woman vaccinator and two policemen escorting the polio team were also shot dead in separate incidents last year.

Leading pediatricians of the country opine that polio is a much bigger danger to children than Covid-19. The experts believe that for each case of paralytic polio, there will always be at least 10 non-paralytic infections in other children and hence resumption of the anti-polio campaign in some union councils should be considered an emergency.

Focused campaigns are the answer to meet the threat of polio head-on otherwise the endemic will become widespread. The surveillance teams of the anti-polio drive made disturbing disclosures. They inform that the environmental samples taken from the sewerage system had shown the widespread incidence of the virus — both of the wild and vaccine-derived variety.

The polio workers must be lauded, who wore masks and gloves in the scorching July heat, where at places the Mercury had soared to above 40 degrees Celsius. Despite the threat to their lives or fear of abduction looming, they braved the inclement weather to keep future generations of Pakistan free from polio.

Health experts are relieved that the first step has been taken to resume vaccination. It is imperative that routine immunization systems are rebuilt with fresh vigour and zeal to bring Pakistan in the list of countries, free from polio.