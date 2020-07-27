tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Okara. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the victims and sought a report about the accident. He directed that legal action should be initiated against the one responsible for the occurrence of an accident.
