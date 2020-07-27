Reopening of mosque in Turkey hailed

PESHAWAR: Salim Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General of Turkey for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s move to re-open Hagia Sophia for offering prayers.

In a statement issued here, he said offering the Jumma there after prayers after 85 years was a historic moment for the Muslim’s since the monument had been revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years.

He said the return of Muslim worshipers to the ancient structure is a great moment as Hagia Sophia was declared a museum in the year 1935 and had ceased to be a place of worship.

Salim Saifullah Khan added that President Erdogan was doing a great job and had proved to be champion of Islam during his 17 years rule.

He said President Erdogan had reshaped Turkey’s republic, established nearly a century ago by the staunch secularist Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, by lifting the ban on Muslim headscarves in public, promoting religious education and taming Turkey’s a powerful military, once a bastion of Ataturk’s secular values.