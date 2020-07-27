Social media videos affect morale of cops

PESHAWAR: The suspension of many police officers because of the social media videos about some alleged wrongdoing has had a ‘demoralizing effect’ on the cops in recent months.

A large number of people gathered outside the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station after the arrest of a local.

Many of them entered the police station while making films and putting it on social media, claiming those arrested were innocent.

An official of the capital city police said the accused held by the cops was a drug dealer. He added the people, who tried to interfere in the official matter, were being identified from videos and would be dealt as per law.

The other day, the station house officer of Nasir Bagh was suspended by the inspector general of police himself when a resident from Jamrud in a video on social media accused the cops of torturing him during custody. An inquiry committee was also constituted to probe the issue.

A senior official after the initial inquiry said the complainant had skin infection and he wounded himself to blame the police.

The official said even those in lock-up with the complainant told the committee that he was not tortured and was handed over to a local on bail soon after his arrest and realising he had an infection.

Before that the SHO of Hayatabad was suspended after a video of drug addicts went viral on social media. More officers were also removed in recent weeks. He too was removed directly by the IGP.

The pressure started since the Amir Tehkal incident that angered public across the country. The people first expressed anger on police on social media and later many took to streets after seeing a video of humiliation of a youth by the police. Two SHOs and three other cops have been arrested in the incident.

While the common people and cops condemned the Amir's episode, some policemen were angry at the way the officers were removed in later incidents.

They asked for at least initial probe before removing an officer whether senior or junior level on the basis of a report or video on WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook which could be false.

An official said that a campaign was being run against the senior and junior officers but none of them issued any rebuttal which is affecting the moral of the force. They said the rebuttal was a must if the allegations in circulation were not true.

“Some of the bosses have demoralized the juniors by warning them in meetings that in case of any complaint action will be taken against them first and later any inquiry will he held,” an official said. He added that instead of believing everything on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook, any such incident must be probed first and even stricter action be taken against the cops if the allegations were correct.

“There must be reforms to stop the Amir Tehkal-like episodes in lock-ups as it was inhuman but at the same time officers must be encouraged to go after real criminals instead of removing them before any inquiry,” the officials said.

He added the corrupt and incompetent officers must be punished but bosses should not come under pressure from social media.