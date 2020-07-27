KP CM urges public to avoid gatherings on Eid

PESHAWAR: Asking the people to help contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to celebrate the upcoming Eidul Azha with simplicity as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Through a statement, he also directed the cabinet members, including ministers, advisers and special assistants, to celebrate Eid at home with simplicity and avoid going to touristic spots.

The chief minister said that no decision had yet been made to reopen the tourist spots of the province, urging the general public to avoid visiting these places during the Eid holidays.

Mahmood Khan asked the elected public representatives, political and religious leaders and opinion makers to celebrate Eid with simplicity to help contain the spread of the Covid-19.

He appealed to the general public to celebrate Eid at home and follow the precautionary measures, including social distancing. The people should avoid gatherings and stay at home, he added.

The chief minister termed adherence to all the precautionary measures during the upcoming Eid as highly important and urged the public to cooperate with the administration in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also appealed to the religious scholars and prayer leaders to use their influent and help implement the SOPs issued for Eid prayer.

He directed the district administrations across the province to ensure strict implementation of SOPs at the cattle markets.