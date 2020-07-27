tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department officials visited Khyber district and inspected various state-run school buildings. KP Additional Deputy Director Education Muhammad Faridullah Khatak, accompanied by other officials, visited various schools and also addressed a gathering.
