ANP demands removal of KP director archaeology

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded removal of the director of KP Archaeology Department for his alleged involvement in millions of rupees corruption.

ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Sunday demanded removal of Abdul Samad, saying that the Heritage Trail inquiry report had found him guilty of millions of rupees’ corruption.

She said the project was unnecessary and was launched for corruption purpose. She said that corruption in Archaeology Complex, Gor Kathri, Walled City and heritage projects were the talk of the town.

The ANP leader said that embezzling public money had proved that the PTI was not serious in fighting corruption but used these slogans to reach the power corridors. She said that despite being found guilty, the official had not been removed from his post.

She said that ANP demanded his removal and arrest in the case, adding that director archaeology was just a character and an entire army of mafia was behind him. She said the official had spent Rs714 million on the projects that should have cost Rs200 million.

She said several projects were handed to fake companies. She also asked UNESCO to send a team for inspection of the artifacts at the Peshawar Museum, saying that the report had also claimed that the artifacts were not real.