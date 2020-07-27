Huzaifa making impressive strides

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continued his good work in the UTR professional league in Florida (US) as he moved into the pre-quarter-finals of one of the premier events, beating USA's L Duplooy in straight sets.

Huzaifa won 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier, he defeated Japan player H Matsuoka also 6-1, 6-1 in a round of 32 match.

Fifth seed of the tournament, Huzaifa got bye in the round of 64.

In the quarter-final, he will be locking horns against top seed British player M Ross.

“UTR events stay in operation round the year. Though we continued our training at the Academy, there was a break in tournaments because of COVID-19. The sports activities now have restarted,” Huzaifa said while talking to 'The News' from Florida. "Players from around the world are participating in these tournaments. After performing well in the two rounds, I will do my best against the top seed," he added.

Huzaifa has been training at the Florida International tennis academy for more than five months under the guidance of internationally renowned coaches.

Huzaifa claimed that his game had improved leaps and bounds in these months. “My game has improved considerably. It is just a start. Hopefully with training and practice sessions under the able guidance of coaches, I would be in a much better shape for the professional events,” he said.