Pandemic reduces number of visitors to recreational spot

Islamabad : Ongoing coronavirus pandemic has reduced number of visitors to the popular recreational spot Neela Sandh waterfall, located 30 kilometers away from Islamabad near Kotli Satian.

The local administration has banned entry into recreational spots in the capital city but there are many undesignated spots located in villages that usually attract people who want to combat hot summer season. Neela Sandh waterfall became a tourist spot few years ago due to its unique landscape comprising high mountains, green patches, trees, rocks and clean water.

The spot is just located near the main road and concrete steps have been constructed to help visitors safely reach the waterfall.

Its depth varies from point to point and is 27-50 feet deep and life jackets are always available for the visitors who want to enjoy swimming in cold water.

There are two parts of this water pond—one is bigger and round in shape while the other part is on the back side of the main pond where water comes and passes quickly. But it is highly difficult to reach there due to uneven slope.

There is a camping site at the top of the mountain where the visitors can stay for quite some time. The families can also stay in rental rooms that have been especially built by the local people. The parking area is also available for the motor vehicles.

This natural and beautiful waterfall lies between two high mountains and its water is cold even in this hot summer season. The special feature of this clean water is that it is extremely cool.

Azhar Jameel, a visitor, said “Most of the people want to swim after coming here but I request all of them not to swim here without life jacket because natural roots in the depth of the water can cause any untoward incident. It is better for the visitors to sit on the rocks and enjoy beautiful landscape.”