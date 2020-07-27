Alumnae wall inaugurated

Rawalpindi : The inauguration ceremony of the History/Alumnae Wall of FG Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi was held here on Thursday in Salma Masud Auditorium.

Maj. Gen Muhammad Asghar Warraich, Director General, FGEI (C/G) Directorate, was the chief guest on this occasion. Director FGEI, Brig Abdul Hameed, GSO-I ROR Lt. Col Khalid and principals of various colleges also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Prof. Rana Arshad Qazi said the Alumnae Wall is a reflection of the illustrious past of this institution exhibited through the visit of renowned personalities like Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Governor General Azhar, Education Ministers like Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, Hafeez Kardar, and Poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Zameer Jaffery, Vice Chancellors and highly ranked Army Personnel.

The wall also reflects the achievements and honours in the form of trophies either won by the students, or by the principals of this college in their specific eras. It also exhibits the multiple activities such as Convocation, Prize Distribution, Declamation and drama contests, sports & other co-curricular activities. The History Wall also highlights various Principals, with their tenure, from its founder Principal Begum Salma Masud down to the present principal Professor Rana Arshad Qazi.

The alumnae of this college who won laurels in different fields such as Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, Tehmina Janjua, Neelofer Bakhtiar, Lt Gen Nigar Jouhar, Zeba Bukhari (Rep of Pakistan in Unicef), Sara Sulehri and Shaista Zaid (Pride of Performance) etc. are also given prominent place on the history wall.